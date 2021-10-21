125 Years

October 21, 1896

The second lecture of the course of six to be given by Prof. George F. Fellows, of the University of Chicago, under the auspices of the Sidney University Lecture Association, was held in the United Presbyterian Church last evening.

——-

Samuel Wirick, of Perry township, has been appointed associate delegate to the National Agricultural Association which meets in Indianapolis, Ind. in November.

100 Years

October 21, 1921

Meeting for the third time in as many weeks, the board of health last night approved a sanitary code for the city of Sidney and authorized it be placed in shape for final passage.

——-

Another of the series of Red Cross clinics for tonsils and adenoids was held yesterday at the emergency hospital. Three children had surgery, with Dr. Hobby, Grosvenor, McVay, and Anderson doing the work. There have been 13 of the clinics held to date and 51 children have been operated upon.

——-

The Sidney Post of the American Legion, No. 217, is making arrangements for an all-day observance of Armistice Day on Nov. 11. The day has been set aside by President Harding as a legal holiday.

——-

Much interest is apparent locally in the Miami-Denison football game to be played Saturday afternoon at Triangle Park in Dayton. A Sidney boy, Dick Wolf, is on the Miami University team, playing left half-back. A number of Sidney people are planning to attend the game.

75 Years

October 21, 1946

Don W. Shoeppe, commander of the Ohio Department of the American Legion, will headline the program for the annual past commanders banquet of the Sidney Post to be held the evening of Oct. 28 in the Masonic temple. In addition to the speaking program, there will be a floor show staged under the direction of John Whited, Mrs. Marvin Woodruff, and Heyln Hobby Spinner.

——-

Three minutes before the gun sounded, ending the Sidney-Greenville “Dad’s Night” encounter here last night, 4,000 chilled, disappointed spectators had resigned themselves to leaving Julia Lamb field without observing a single display of end-zone. But Lady Luck had other ideas. With playing time running out, she changed the complexion of the game abruptly when an intercepted Sidney pass paved the way for a Greenville touchdown and 6 to 0 win.

50 Years

October 21, 1971

Melvin Davis, a Salem township director, was elected president of the Shelby County Agricultural Society Wednesday night when members met in the assembly room of the courthouse. Davis competed for the office with incumbent Luis Bertsch and won by a narrow margin. Twenty-seven members attended the session and the vote was 16 to 11.

——-

NEW BREMEN – Two days of activities will make the annual homecoming at New Bremen High School this weekend. Highlighting the Friday program will be the coronation of the queen in the old gymnasium at 7:30 p.m. The Saturday program will include a parade with floats, bands and marching units.

Queen candidates include: Chris Ahlers, Ellen Friemerging, Bev Schwartz, and Peg Shelby. Their escorts are Keith Howe, Rex Fledderjohn, Randy Eckert, and Alan Poeppelman.

——-

The Wilson Memorial Hospital 2.4 mill bond issue has been endorsed by the Shelby County Labor Council. Gerald Billing, a member of the hospital building commission, made a presentation before the group at a meeting last week.

25 Years

October 21, 1996

Another trailer could soon be added to Shelby County’s existing recycling program, reported Dennis Baker, director of the North Central Ohio Solid Waste Management District.

The soil waste district’s board will vote on the additional trailer, which will become part of the Fort Loramie recycling program, when it meets October 23.

——-

PIQUA – Due to popular demand, the Upper Valley Joint Vocational School Adult Education Department is offering a workshop on how to clean your own video cassette recorder, Nov. 14 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Participants should bring their own VHS-VCR, but no camcorders or Beta VCR’s, to be cleaned during the workshop. Cost of the workshop is $25.

——-

District cross country meets were held at both Springfield and Trotwood on Saturday, and Shelby County teams faired very well, with a host of them advancing on to the regional meet Saturday in Troy.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

