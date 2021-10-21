Trick or Treat nights set in Shelby County

SIDNEY—It’s the time for scares and frights as goblins, ghosts and witches take to the streets of Shelby County.

This year Sidney, along with other area communities, have chosen to have their trick-or-treat on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31. Sidney’s trick-or-treat will be from 2 to 4 p.m. that day.

Below are the area’s other trick-or-treat dates and times:

Saturday, Oct. 23

Sidney-Shelby County YMCA: noon to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Shelby Hills: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Germain Sidney: 4 to 7 p.m.

Fort Loramie: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Hardin-Houston: 6 to 8 p.m.

Kettlersville: 6 to 7 p.m.

Minster: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

New Knoxville: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Newport: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Piqua: 6 to 8 p.m.

Russia: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Tipp City: 6 to 8 p.m.

Troy: 6 to 8 p.m.

Wapakoneta: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Anna: 1 to 3 p.m.

Botkins: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Jackson Center: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Lockington: 2 to 4 p.m.

New Bremen: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Sidney: 2 to 4 p.m.

St. Henry: 2 to 4 p.m.

Versailles: 2 to 4 p.m.