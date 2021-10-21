Anna High School presentes annual Nite of One Acts

My Thoughts, Not Exactly!
Directed by Hope Bixler
Waiter: Ryan Noll
Spencer: Chase Murray
Olivia: Lenna Rowland
Spencer’s Conscience: Aaron Haynes
Olivia’s Conscience: Leah Meyer
Nathan: Joey Bruns
Katie: Bethany Althauser
Lloyd: Maddox Deeren
Helen: Kaylie Kipp
Dining Guests: Maggie Bensman, Stacey Burke
Cheating Death
Directed by Grant Wolters
Bob: Isaac Edelmann
Deb: Bree Metzler
Ann: Marlie Barhorst
Sam: Courtney Dulaney
Sue : Carly Rogers
Ron: Ethan Wolters
Death: Carson Spangler
Additional Loonies: Briauna O’Connell, Drea Scheele
This is a Test
Directed by Merritt Alspaugh
Alan: Luke Dodds
Lois: Molly Rioch
Mother: Ava Bertke
Teacher: Claire Aiken
Evan: Colby Jeffries
Chris: Carter Brandewie
Pat: Julia Poppe
The Chorus: Lexi Koverman, Carly Koverman, Mara Cathcart
Other Students: Tabitha Gratz, Miranda Evans, Audrey Krites
ANNA — On Thursday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 7, the Anna High School Drama Club will present the 54th annual Nite of One Acts.
Three one act comedies will be presented at 7 p.m. on Thursday and 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Milliette Auditorium.
The first play is “Cheating Death” and is directed by Grant Wolters. In “Cheating Death,” the Angel of Death visits a mental hospital to collect someone on his list and he accidentally appears to the wrong person. Now he must resort to drastic measures and even joins the group session in order to win this deadly battle of wits.
Merritt Alspaugh directs the second play, “This is a Test.” This play humorously shows the anxiety one student feels as he completes an oh-so-important test that will predict his future. The audience gets a front row seat to the distractions and antics that steal his attention away from the test.
The final play is “My Thoughts, Not Exactly!” and is directed by Hope Bixler. It is about a blind date and their conscious minds, played by two separate actors, who are present on stage, sharing their thoughts — often contradictory thoughts — in the conversation. Things get off to a rocky start, the usual awkward silences ensue, but the complications really begin when both their exes show up. We invite you to come and spend an evening laughing, smiling, and enjoying these three comedies. Tickets are $7 and will be available at the door.