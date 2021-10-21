Posted on by

Anna High School presentes annual Nite of One Acts


Anna High School students rehearse the one-act play, “Cheating Death”.

Courtesy photo

Anna High School students rehearse the one-act play, “This Is A Test”. The 54th annual Nite of One Acts will be held at Anna High School on Thursday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 7.


Courtesy photo

Anna High School students rehearse the one-act play, “My Thoughts, Not Exactly!”.


Courtesy photo

My Thoughts, Not Exactly!

Directed by Hope Bixler

Waiter: Ryan Noll

Spencer: Chase Murray

Olivia: Lenna Rowland

Spencer’s Conscience: Aaron Haynes

Olivia’s Conscience: Leah Meyer

Nathan: Joey Bruns

Katie: Bethany Althauser

Lloyd: Maddox Deeren

Helen: Kaylie Kipp

Dining Guests: Maggie Bensman, Stacey Burke

Cheating Death

Directed by Grant Wolters

Bob: Isaac Edelmann

Deb: Bree Metzler

Ann: Marlie Barhorst

Sam: Courtney Dulaney

Sue : Carly Rogers

Ron: Ethan Wolters

Death: Carson Spangler

Additional Loonies: Briauna O’Connell, Drea Scheele

This is a Test

Directed by Merritt Alspaugh

Alan: Luke Dodds

Lois: Molly Rioch

Mother: Ava Bertke

Teacher: Claire Aiken

Evan: Colby Jeffries

Chris: Carter Brandewie

Pat: Julia Poppe

The Chorus: Lexi Koverman, Carly Koverman, Mara Cathcart

Other Students: Tabitha Gratz, Miranda Evans, Audrey Krites

ANNA — On Thursday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 7, the Anna High School Drama Club will present the 54th annual Nite of One Acts.

Three one act comedies will be presented at 7 p.m. on Thursday and 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Milliette Auditorium.

The first play is “Cheating Death” and is directed by Grant Wolters. In “Cheating Death,” the Angel of Death visits a mental hospital to collect someone on his list and he accidentally appears to the wrong person. Now he must resort to drastic measures and even joins the group session in order to win this deadly battle of wits.

Merritt Alspaugh directs the second play, “This is a Test.” This play humorously shows the anxiety one student feels as he completes an oh-so-important test that will predict his future. The audience gets a front row seat to the distractions and antics that steal his attention away from the test.

The final play is “My Thoughts, Not Exactly!” and is directed by Hope Bixler. It is about a blind date and their conscious minds, played by two separate actors, who are present on stage, sharing their thoughts — often contradictory thoughts — in the conversation. Things get off to a rocky start, the usual awkward silences ensue, but the complications really begin when both their exes show up. We invite you to come and spend an evening laughing, smiling, and enjoying these three comedies. Tickets are $7 and will be available at the door.

Anna High School students rehearse the one-act play, “Cheating Death”.
Anna High School students rehearse the one-act play, “This Is A Test”. The 54th annual Nite of One Acts will be held at Anna High School on Thursday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 7.
Anna High School students rehearse the one-act play, “My Thoughts, Not Exactly!”.
