Anna High School presentes annual Nite of One Acts

ANNA — On Thursday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 7, the Anna High School Drama Club will present the 54th annual Nite of One Acts.

Three one act comedies will be presented at 7 p.m. on Thursday and 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Milliette Auditorium.

The first play is “Cheating Death” and is directed by Grant Wolters. In “Cheating Death,” the Angel of Death visits a mental hospital to collect someone on his list and he accidentally appears to the wrong person. Now he must resort to drastic measures and even joins the group session in order to win this deadly battle of wits.

Merritt Alspaugh directs the second play, “This is a Test.” This play humorously shows the anxiety one student feels as he completes an oh-so-important test that will predict his future. The audience gets a front row seat to the distractions and antics that steal his attention away from the test.

The final play is “My Thoughts, Not Exactly!” and is directed by Hope Bixler. It is about a blind date and their conscious minds, played by two separate actors, who are present on stage, sharing their thoughts — often contradictory thoughts — in the conversation. Things get off to a rocky start, the usual awkward silences ensue, but the complications really begin when both their exes show up. We invite you to come and spend an evening laughing, smiling, and enjoying these three comedies. Tickets are $7 and will be available at the door.

Anna High School students rehearse the one-act play, “Cheating Death”. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_ONEACTS_1.jpg Anna High School students rehearse the one-act play, “Cheating Death”. Courtesy photo Anna High School students rehearse the one-act play, “This Is A Test”. The 54th annual Nite of One Acts will be held at Anna High School on Thursday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 7. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_ONEACTS_2.jpg Anna High School students rehearse the one-act play, “This Is A Test”. The 54th annual Nite of One Acts will be held at Anna High School on Thursday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 7. Courtesy photo Anna High School students rehearse the one-act play, “My Thoughts, Not Exactly!”. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_ONEACTS_3.jpg Anna High School students rehearse the one-act play, “My Thoughts, Not Exactly!”. Courtesy photo