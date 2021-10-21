Ribbon-cutting held for APAC

TROY — Local area Chambers of Commerce from Troy, Tipp City, Piqua, and Sidney held a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion and opening of the nearly $12 million Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) on the Troy Christian Schools campus in Troy.

“It started as a vision and dream of Troy Christian Schools and Dr. Gary Wilber,” Jeanne Ward, executive director of APAC, said about the 39,000-square-foot facility. “He had a dream that we would have a place where the students could perform. It could also be open to the community. His dream was nothing like this. It was a dream, though. And then, along come Dave and Linda Arbogast, and many of you know Dave and Linda, and they expanded that dream. They not only wanted it for schools to perform in and be able to showcase all of our local schools in our area, but they also wanted it to be an important part of our communities to benefit and enrich the lives of so many people around us.”

Ward said the Arbogast family kicked off the capital campaign for this facility with a $2 million donation. The APAC is now a non-profit organization 501(c)(3), owned and operated by its board of directors. The APAC also leases the land from Troy Christian for a nominal amount.

The facility cost approximately $11.5 million, and the organization has raised approximately $8.5 million for the APAC. Ward said they have $3 million left to raise, and they already have a commitment of a matching gift of up to $1.5 million.

“Our goal is to be debt-free,” Ward said. “We want this to be very affordable.”

State Sen. Steve Huffman also spoke at the ribbon-cutting, speaking on the generosity of Arbogast family, as well as the importance of the arts bringing people together.

“I urge all of you to come to this wonderful facility,” Huffman said. “Bring your children, grandchildren, neighbors. Fill this building with what it deserves: a joyous community celebrating the arts.”

Dave and Linda Arbogast were present virtually during the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. They were unable to be physically present as they, along with other family members, were recovering from COVID-19, Ward said.

“Today’s celebration is a culmination of a multi-year effort (and the) time-less hardwork on the part of many individuals and countless volunteers,” Dave Arbogast said over a live broadcast in the building. “Special recognition goes out to all of our donors for their generous support to help fund this nearly $12 million project. Our hopes are that this facility will enhance the quality of life for everyone in the upper Miami Valley community.”

Members of the APAC board and steering committee, along with members of the Troy Christian Schools board and other donors and sponsors, took part in the ribbon-cutting on the stage of the APAC.

The APAC box office will be open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. The APAC will also be open 90 minutes before each show.

APAC memberships are good for one season. They have three levels of memberships to purchase:

• Bronze at $100, the patrons receives 10% off select shows

• Silver at $ 250, the patrons receives 15% off select shows

• Gold at $500, the patrons receive 20% off select shows

A portion of the memberships go toward the APAC’s community outreach program.

Other benefits for the memberships include pre-sale tickets before tickets go on sale to the general public, 10% off dining card to participating Miami County restaurants, reduced ticket fees, pre-show receptions on select shows throughout the season, APAC merchandise, and more.

The grand opening will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 with the Texas Tenors. Their Americana theme will be paying tribute to first responders and health care workers.

The APAC is located at 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy. For more information, visit www.arbogastpac.com or call 937-418-8392.

Invited guests applaud as the ribbon is cut at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) during ceremonies at the facility on Tuesday afternoon, officially opening the new performing arts venue. Linda and Dave Arbogast, sponsors of the facility, are seen on the screen during the ribbon-cutting event. The Arbogasts were unable to attend the event in person due family members recovering from COVID.

First event planned for Oct. 30