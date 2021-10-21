Wells Brothers, PCI donate benches after Workforce Partnership Career Exploration Event

SIDNEY — Giving back to the communities is exactly what Wells Brothers and Panel Control Inc. did with their latest student exploration project. Both companies participated in the Workforce Partnership Career Exploration Event held in September at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

The students who visited the Wells Brothers career stations had the opportunity to try their hand at construction skills by building benches.

After the event, logos were applied to the benches (for both companies and Workforce Partnership) and one was donated to every school district in Shelby County.

For many students, this was their first chance to use a drill, hammer and tape measure. Guys and gals alike enjoyed the chance to step outside their comfort zone and try something unfamiliar. While visiting the career station of each company, they students also learned about the companies and their career opportunities.

The material used to build the benches was donated by Wells Brothers and Azek/Timbertech.

In addition to building benches, students who participated at one of their stations were encouraged to enter into a drawing to win one of eight great prizes (4 for each company) including Panel Control duffel bags stuffed with other goodies, a Milwaukee cooler, impact drills and a Milwaukee Portaband Saw.

Student winners were: Ryan Billing, Andrew McClay (Anna), Brayden Cagle, Isaiah Foster, and Brandon Newman (Sidney), Keira Eilerman (Fort Loramie), Chloe Drees (Houston), and Anthony Allenbaugh (Jackson Center).

Fort Loramie Junior/Senior High School Principal Kreg Hollenbacher, left to right, and Fort Loramie students Jack Cotner, Landen Drees, Chase Bornhorst, along with Shelly Barhorst, Career Connections teacher, smile as they receive the Wells Brothers/Panel Control bench donation. The students pictured helped to build the benches during the Workforce Partnership Career Exploration Event held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in September. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_FL-Bench.jpg Fort Loramie Junior/Senior High School Principal Kreg Hollenbacher, left to right, and Fort Loramie students Jack Cotner, Landen Drees, Chase Bornhorst, along with Shelly Barhorst, Career Connections teacher, smile as they receive the Wells Brothers/Panel Control bench donation. The students pictured helped to build the benches during the Workforce Partnership Career Exploration Event held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in September.