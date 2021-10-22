125 Years

October 22, 1896

The Sidney I.O.O. F. Dramatic club which has become famous in armature theatre circles for its past productions has added another play to its list, “Strife,” which was produced by the club before a fair-sized audience last evening in the I.O.O.F. Hall. It is a four-act drama and was well received.

J.C. Winans, district passenger agent for the C.H.& D. railroad was highly complementary of Sidney when he was here yesterday. In charge of the special train which carried William J. Bryan over the C.H. & D. road Monday. Winans said Sidney had the best arrangements made and carried out any of the cities along the road where he stopped and spoke.

100 Years

October 22, 1921

The nine farms offered at public auction at the court house by the Miami Conservancy district yesterday afternoon did not sell. There was not a single bid made on any of the tracts.

Service Director J.A. Clem has awarded the contract for the new pumps at the water works plant to the Kansas City Iron Co. at $4,500. The contract for building the pump house was awarded to Ed F. Ruese at $1,370. The contract for putting in the concrete bridge across Starrett Run on Highland Avenue was awarded to John Frantz and his bid of $693.

Sunday afternoon at Lakeside Park, the Elks baseball team will close its season, playing the third and deciding game of their series with the New Bremen team. The Elks won the first game 4 to 2, and lost the second in 10 innings by the score of 4 to 3.

Mayor Forsyth today issued a warning to parents that youngsters involved in malicious destruction of property in connection with Halloween pranks will be prosecuted. He noted that during the past several evenings’ valuable property has been destroyed as a result of boyish Halloween pranks.

75 Years

October 22, 1946

The annual meeting of the Shelby County Farm Bureau cooperative will be held the evening of Oct. 31 in the auditorium at Sidney High school, it was announced today by William Joslin Jr., president. The special program will include an address by Arthur Howland, field supervisor for the Southwestern Ohio for the Farm Bureau Federation.

“The Mail Animal,” by Eliot Nugent, has been selected as the first of two dramatic presentations to be given during the winter season by the newly-organized Sidney Theatre Guild. The play for which tryouts will be held next week, will be given Dec. 16 under the direction of Rex Price.

Two service stations were broken into sometime last night or early this morning as Officers Howard Davis and Everett Hittepole discovered unlocked doors at the T.B. Simmons Hill Top station, North Dixie highway, and Kenneth Douglas station, corner of North Main and Wapakoneta avenue.

A crowd of more than 1,000 was present when the Shelby County Saddle Club conclude its schedule of summer outdoor activities Sunday afternoon with a program of running races at the county fairgrounds.

50 Years

October 22, 1971

John Garrett, 43, formerly of Sidney, has been appointed coordinator of the USDA-Soil Conservation Service River Basin-Watershed staff in North Carolina.

The Valley City rifle clubs – senior and junior – have a new indoor range. Located at the Union Hall on Michigan St., the structure has been completely revamped with steel backstops and traps to warrant no ricocheting of bullets.

Mrs. Walter Meranda opened her home to the members of the Sunshine Garden Club for its October 14th meeting. The session was opened with a brief business meeting, followed by the installation of officers.

Officers now in charge are Mrs. Rolland Corbin, president; Mrs. Carl Robinson, vice president; Mrs. Walter Leininger, secretary; and Mrs. Ray Scherer, treasurer.

25 Years

October 22, 1996

JACKSON CENTER – Veteran educator Barbara Wical has been named principal at Jackson Center Elementary School.

The Jackson Center Board of Education voted Monday night to hire Wical to replace Jerry Harmon. Earlier this month Harmon was promoted from elementary principal to superintendent after Don Knight announced his retirement effective Jan. 1.

The 1996 Harvest-Holiday Recipe Contest sponsored by the Sidney Daily News, drew a total of 435 recipes.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

