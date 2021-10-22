Book clubs sponsor luncheon

SIDNEY — After a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic, area book clubs are once again sponsoring a luncheon to celebrate reading by hosting a well-known author. Anyone who enjoys reading is invited.

The luncheon will be held at noon on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in the large meeting room at the Amos Memorial Library in Sidney. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The cost to attend is $25 and tickets are limited. The speaker will be Jessica Strawser, author of several popular book club selections including “A Million Reasons Why,” “Forget You Know Me” and “Not That I Could Tell.”

Strawser is a native of Pittsburgh and a graduate of the Ohio University Scripps School of Journalism. She is currently the editor-in-large for Writer’s Digest. In 2019, she was honored as the Writer-in-Residence at the Public Library of Cincinnati & Hamilton County. She has written for The New York Times “Modern Love,” Publishers Weekly, and other publications.

Strawser lives in Cincinnati with her husband and two children. Strawser’s most recent novel, “A Million Reasons Why,” has been a favorite of many local book clubs because of the Ohio references. Her appearance at the luncheon should be both enjoyable and informative.

This year’s event is being hosted by the New Century Book Club. Reservations for the luncheon should be sent to: New Century Book Club, 1132 Spruce Ave., Sidney OH 45365. Please include your name and email address, along with a check for $25 made out to New Century Book Club. A confirmation of your reservation will be sent to you by email. Deadline for reservations is Nov. 22.