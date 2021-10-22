Shelby County continues decline in active COVID cases

SIDNEY — Active COVID cases in Shelby County dropped below 600 cases this week.

There are currently 587 active COVID cases in Shelby County — down 78 cases from the 665 active cases reported last week.

There are 5,906 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In total, Shelby County has reported 6,493 cases of COVID-19 with 233 hospitalizations and 113 deaths during the pandemic.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 1,511,760 total cases of COVID-19, with 78,249 hospitalizations, 9,967 intensive care admissions and 23,616 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 16,595 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 34.15% of the population and up 103 people since last week. Statewide, 6,425,794 people have been vaccinated, which is 54.97% of the population. All Ohioans 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

In Auglaize County, a total of 176 new cases were reported from Oct. 14 to 22. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Auglaize County has reported 6,703 total cases with 402 hospitalizations and 73 deaths.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

