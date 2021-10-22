Council tables sidewalk project

MINSTER – Discord over a new sidewalk and the approval of a half-million dollar park grant were part of the Oct. 19 Minster Council meeting.

Approximately 12 residents came to the councilmeeting to challenge a project that would install sidewalks along state Route 119 West. The questions were over whether the village could install sidewalks outside of village limits and involve the use of private property. Council tabled approving the project until the village administration could consult with the Auglaize County Commissioners and village solicitor Jim Hearn as to use of right of way outside of the village limits.

In other action, councilapproved a motion to move forward on a new Paris Street playground project by allowing Village Administrator Don Harrod to submit by Nov. 15 a $500,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant Application to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The grant application is then submitted to the US Department of the Interior. Titled “Stallostown at Paris Street Park,” the park would include accessible equipment and a new splash pad. If approved, the grant would require a 50/50 match by the community, either through the village or private sources.

Council also approved a new traffic speed study on the alleys between Lincoln and Hanover and Fourth and Fifth. Neighbors asked for a new study, suggesting that a study done in the summer when school was not in session might not have accurately shown driving speeds. The area of most concern is between the church parking lot and the old post office. Harrod said they will also install a temporary speed bump to see if that would slow traffic.

Council also approved the Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5 K run within the village, sponsored by Harmony of Ohio. In his report to Council, Harrod said that Dayton Power and Light will increase their transmission rates next year. Their 2022 rate will be $1.54 per kW-Mo, an approximate 7% increase over their current rates. Harrod said that although this will have an impact on electric rates, it should be noted that even with the increase, Dayton Power and Light still has the lowest transmission rate in the Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey regional transmission organization. He also said their publicly owned solar field would help mediate the increased charges since power from the solar field does not incur transmission charges. Harrod also said Fall leaf pickup will continue on a daily basis, weather permitting, until early December.

At the small playground area in Four Seasons park, crews from the Public Works Department expect to have curb installed sometime this week and then will backfill the area with stone. A poured-in-place rubber surface would be installed sometime early next spring.

He said installation of lift station generators for both at the Diamond Estates and the Seventh Street Community Park should be installed by early November by Buschur Electric.

Council approved invoices over $3,000.00 included the $16,779 quarterly payment to the city of St Marys for tax administration and a $18,736 payment to Rumpke for trash collection. Total invoices amounted to $287,494.50.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

