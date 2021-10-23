125 Years

October 23, 1896

Hon. Byron W. Clendenning, of Celina state representative from Mercer county, addressed the Sidney Free Silver club in the assembly room of the court house last night. The room was full. Mer. Clendenning is a fluent speaker and spoke for over an hour. He held the closest attention of his audience from beginning to end.

——-

When Dr. A. Wilson was driving down the Walnut avenue hill yesterday afternoon, the harness broke and frightened his horse and it ran away. Dr. Wilson was thrown out and received a scalp wound on the side of the head and several other bruises. The horse only ran a short distance and was caught.

——-

Charles Timeus this morning received several thousand catfish minnows from the United States Fish Commission to stock his ice pond northeast of Sidney.

100 Years

October 23, 1921

The Sidney High School football team came back from a 7 to 0 deficit in the first quarter of its game with Bellefontaine High school yesterday afternoon and went on to score in the second and third quarters to defeat the visitors by a score of 14 to 7. The touchdown in the first quarter by Bellefountaine was the first scored on the Sidney team this year.

——-

The high school gymnasium was converted into a beautiful place last evening with a profusion of Halloween decorations for the masquerade party of the Sophomore class. Judges for the costume contest, Miss Hanna and Miss Michael, awarded the prize for the most comically dressed to Walter Beaman, and the prettiest costumed to Miss Ruth Cronley.

75 Years

October 23, 1946

Shelby county’s Community Chest drive reached its goal on the closing date of the campaign yesterday. H.A. Binkley, drive chairman announced today. The closing day total was $23,900, just $200 more than the quota.

——-

The state highway patrol is continuing its campaign against speeding on highways and checking on motorist in general a survey of the docket in Mayor W.W. Wheeler’s court reveals. Ten motorist charged with traffic infractions appeared in court this morning, most of them charged with excess speed.

——-

Rev. J.A. Long, pastor at the Sidney Church of Christ, will address the Yellow Jackets Booster Club at tonight’s assembly in the council chamber at the City Building. “Importance of Athletics” will be his topic and following his remarks there will be an informal discussion on school athletics to which the public is invited.

50 Years

October 23, 1971

ST. HENRY – The baby of the Tri-County League – rattled visiting Ansonia, 13-8 for the first conference victory in the school’s history Friday night.

Coach Tom Ransbottom’s Redskins now have a 1-5 league record and move out of the conference cellar. They are 2-5 overall and wind up the season at home against Bradford next Friday.

——-

The October meeting of the Adult Sunday School Class of the Hardin United Methodist Church was held in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Draving near Hardin.

Election of officers was held and those to serve for the coming year are Lee Draving, president; Howard Jelley, vice president; Mrs. Howard Jelley, secretary, with Mrs. Kelley Epperly as assistant; Mrs. Russell Carey, treasurer and Paul Shaw as assistant.

25 Years

October 23, 1996

In the beginning there were 435 recipes and now only 24 remain in the 1996 Harvest-Holiday Recipe Contest sponsored by The Sidney Daily News.

Judges spend nearly two hours Tuesday night reading through the recipes and selecting three semifinalists in each of the eight categories. They will compete in the contest finals on Saturday at Compromise Grange Hall in Hardin.

——-

Paul Wilt, 3554 Sidney-Freyburg Road, was one of two inductees into the All American Quarter Horse Congress Hall of Fame during the show’s opening ceremonies on Saturday.

——-

“What Christmas Means to Me” will be the theme for the Winter Wonderland parade, it was announced during a recent meeting of the Downtown Business Retail Association (DRBA).

The parade grand marshals will be members of Shelby County Big Brother/Big Sisters. The DRBA asked the organization to choose representative for the parade.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

