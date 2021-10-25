A Sensory Friendly Trick-or-Treat

Outreach Specialist Kim Redd, left to right, of Dayton, offers Harufumi Kimijima, 4, and his brother Yusuke, 7, both of Sidney, a Sensory Friendly treat on Saturday, Oct. 23 during Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Halloween activities. Harufumi and Yusuke are the children of Hiroyuki and Yukari Kimijima.

Outreach Specialist Kim Redd, left to right, of Dayton, offers Harufumi Kimijima, 4, and his brother Yusuke, 7, both of Sidney, a Sensory Friendly treat on Saturday, Oct. 23 during Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Halloween activities. Harufumi and Yusuke are the children of Hiroyuki and Yukari Kimijima. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_SDN102621YMCAscary.jpg Outreach Specialist Kim Redd, left to right, of Dayton, offers Harufumi Kimijima, 4, and his brother Yusuke, 7, both of Sidney, a Sensory Friendly treat on Saturday, Oct. 23 during Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Halloween activities. Harufumi and Yusuke are the children of Hiroyuki and Yukari Kimijima. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News