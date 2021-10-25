Gooding is looking to serve Jackson Center in a more meaningful way

JACKSON CENTER — Five candidates, which includes two incumbents and three newcomers, are seeking election Nov. 2 to the four seats on the Jackson Center Village Council.

Seeking seats are incumbents Leisha Elchert and Jesse C. Fark and newcomers Daniel P. Aikin, Jim Gooding, and Quentin Reese.

The Sidney Daily News sent questions to each candidate. One candidate — in alphabetical order — will be profiled daily for the next five days in the newspaper.

Jim Gooding, of Jackson Center, is an assembler at Airstream, Inc. in Jackson Center. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Xavier University in 1993. He is single and has no previous political history.

Why are you running for council?

“I would like to give back to the community that has given so much to me. I have lived here for 40 years and am proud to call Jackson Center home. I am currently the treasurer of the Jackson Center Corporate Challenge Committee and have been on that committee for nearly 10 years. I enjoy the public service aspect of that committee. Being a council member would allow me to serve the community in an even more meaningful way.”

Why do you feel you’re the best candidate to serve as a council member?

“I have no agenda or preconceived ideas of what I think needs to be changed. I am interested in listening and learning and making sound, data-driven decisions that will best serve the residents of Jackson Center.”

How can you improve communication with village residents?

“I believe it is important for council members to be visible, available and approachable. This could be at a gas station, a school event or anywhere else. It is important for council members to attend community events so that residents may have access to them. It is also important to respond as soon as possible to concerns raised at meetings or to calls coming into the village office.”

What is the biggest challenge the village is facing?

“I am not currently a council member so I am not sure what they have been wrestling with lately. But from the outside looking in I would say it is energy and utility costs. The prices of so many goods are increasing right now. People are feeling it in their bank accounts. We must make it a priority to provide reliable and affordable services to our residents.”