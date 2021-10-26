125 Years

October 26, 1896

The masquerade ball given in the armory last night by the “Dutch Four” was well attended, there being more than 80 couples on the floor and many spectators present. The masks were good and a good time was had. Music was furnished by the Martz Orchestra.

——-

For several weeks the gas company has been having trouble in not being able to furnish a heavy pressure of gas. The trouble has been with several of the gas retorts at the plant being unfit for use. These have been ton out and three new ones are being put in today.

——-

If a man comes to you and wants to wager $100 that every national bank in the United States will be closed four months after McKinley’s or Bryan’s inauguration as President, don’t bet. On will be inaugurated on Mar. 4 and four months after that is July 4, a legal holiday when national banks will necessarily be closed.

100 Years

October 26, 1921

Sheriff Clark, Deputy Woolley, and Chief of Police O’Leary pursued a B. and O. freight train as far as Botkins this afternoon after two robbers, who had held up a Piqua Grocery store in broad daylight, were believed to have fled aboard the train. The train was stopped and searched by not one was found.

——-

One of the best football players ever turned out by Sidney High school is “Dick” Wolf who is starring with the strong Miami University team. Thanks to the leadership of this local product, Miami is today in strongest contention for the championship of the Ohio conference. Wolfe, the grandson of M.M. McIntire, was already established his claim to all-state honors again this year.

——-

The Democratic central committee has gone on record with an endorsement of the soldier’s bonus bill. The proposal was given unanimous endorsement at a meeting held last evening.

75 Years

October 26, 1946

The goal of the campaign for the Shelby County Community Chest has been exceeded by 11 per cent, according to an unofficial checkup made today by H.A. Binkley, drive chairman. He noted that the goal of $23,700 has been exceeded by $2,753 as of this morning.

——-

At their regular meeting Monday noon, members of the Sidney Rotary club will play host to Carl M. Everson, of Columbus, governor of the 159th district of Rotary International. This will mark the annual visit to the local club by the governor.

——-

A program to bring the facts regarding questions and issues to be voted upon the election to veterans has been developed for the first meeting of the Veterans Republican club next Monday evening. E.J. Garmhausen, temporary chairman, announced today. At the meeting also, it is expected that permanent officers will be elected.

50 Years

October 26, 1971

Harold Frasure, R.R. 5, Sidney, missed winning $600 when he failed to register at the Famous for the drawing for the Lucky Barrel Tuesday.

25 Years

October 26, 1996

FORT LORAMIE – The Fort Loramie Garden Club, Fort Loramie volleyball team and concerned friends are sponsoring a friendship benefit walk and soup fellowship November 3 for Vicki (Middendorf) Ferguson.

——-

More than 380,000 Ohio students, including many from Shelby County, will vote for U.S. president and for congressional representation as part of the Ohio Student Mock Election.

Participants will include grades 7-12, Jackson Center Schools; grades 4-12, Russia Local Schools; grade 4, Whittier Elementary School, grades 1-4 Versailles Elementary School; grade 11, Versailles High School; grades 5-8 Marion Local Elementary School.

——-

DENVER – A judge Friday granted Oklahoma City bombing defendants Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols separate trials rather than let one man drag the other down.

The ruling was a victory for the defendants, who had argued that their constitutional right to a fair trial was in jeopardy because the jury would be unable to weigh the evidence against each man separately.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org