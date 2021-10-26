Jefferson Starship lands in Sidney

Jefferson Starship lead singer Cathy Richardson sings during a show that was part of the Gateway Arts Council’s Presents Series. The performance was held in the Sidney High School Auditorium on Sunday, Oct. 24. Cathy Richardson has taken over the spot as lead singer that was previously held by Grace Slick. Jefferson Starship was formed in 1974 after the band Jefferson Airplane split apart. The band performed new songs and classics like “Somebody to Love” and “White Rabbit.”

