City of Sidney Parks and Recreation employees Jim Daniels, left, of Pasco, and Dave Macke, of Sidney, replace rotten boards in the bridge that crosses the canal just before it empties into Tawawa Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

City of Sidney Parks and Recreation employees Jim Daniels, left, of Pasco, and Dave Macke, of Sidney, replace rotten boards in the bridge that crosses the canal just before it empties into Tawawa Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 26. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_SDN102721BridgeFix.jpg City of Sidney Parks and Recreation employees Jim Daniels, left, of Pasco, and Dave Macke, of Sidney, replace rotten boards in the bridge that crosses the canal just before it empties into Tawawa Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News