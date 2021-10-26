A new digital bilboard

Concrete is poured around the base of a pole after it was lifted into place by a crane next to Eleete Motors located at the intersection of Wapakoneta Road and Russell Road on Tuesday, Oct. 26. A digital billboard will be attached to the pole and activated around the middle of December, according to sign owner John Kenjoh. Kenjoh owns three other electric billboards in Sidney.

Concrete is poured around the base of a pole after it was lifted into place by a crane next to Eleete Motors located at the intersection of Wapakoneta Road and Russell Road on Tuesday, Oct. 26. A digital billboard will be attached to the pole and activated around the middle of December, according to sign owner John Kenjoh. Kenjoh owns three other electric billboards in Sidney. The excavation was done by J&J Brautigam.