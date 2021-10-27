Minster schools seeks levy increase

MINSTER – Levies renewals are on the Nov. 2 ballot for a school as well as fire and EMS services in Auglaize County.

Minster School District is seeking approval of a .25 mill increase of five year levy in order to have more funding for school facility improvements.

If approved, the five year levy will increase the millage by 0.25 mills, for a total rate of 1.05 mills and would cost the owner of a $200,000 house $78.97 annually. The current effective or collected rate of .1655254 mills costs the owner of a $200,000 home $28.97 annually.

Superintendent Brenda Boeke said the levy will collect $82,416 annually and will be used to make permanent improvements to the buildings and grounds of the school.

“This includes things like blacktop resurfacing, lawn equipment replacement, technology and other equipment replacement, as well as improvements to the HVAC system,” she said.

The Board of Education and school system is seeking the increase to meet goals they set in the last year. Said Boeke, “Throughout last year the Board worked on a 5-10 year plan for permanent improvement projects. The projects compiled includes the increased costs of materials that totaled more than what was currently being collected. The .25 mill increase will allow us to complete the proposed projects.”

A levy committee brochure states that this is not a new levy, but has been in place since 1976 with no increase. It does not pay for salaries, benefits, programs or services.

Two fire/EMT renewal levies will also be decided on Nov. 2.

A renewal of 3 mill, 3 year levies supporting the Minster/Jackson Township fire and EMT services is up before voters. The renewal of the two levies, one for the village of Minster and another for unincorporated parts of the surrounding Jackson Township, raises funds to protect and improve the stability of the volunteer EMS and Fire services serving residents and businesses.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.