Aikin hopes to help other younger people get involved

JACKSON CENTER — Five candidates, which includes two incumbents and three newcomers, are seeking election Nov. 2 to fill the four open seats on the Jackson Center Village Council.

Seeking seats are incumbents Leisha Elchert and Jesse C. Fark and newcomers Daniel P. Aikin, Jim Gooding, and Quentin Reese.

The Sidney Daily News sent questions to each candidate. One candidate — in alphabetical order — will be profiled daily for the next five days in the newspaper.

Daniel P. Aikin, of Jackson Center, is a design engineer at EMI Corp. in Jackson Center. He received an associate degree of applied science in mechanical engineering from Edison State Community College. He is also a 2010 graduate of Jackson Center High School.

Aikin said he has been “married for five years to my beautiful wife, Madison Aikin.” and is “also the proud father of two children; Elliott (3) and Evelyn (2).”

When asked about his political history, Aikin said he does not have any previous political history; however, he has served on the Village Parks & Recreation Board for going on two years.

Why are you running for council?

”The reason that I am running for Village Council is to help pave the way for younger individuals, like myself, to get involved with their communities.”

Why do you feel you’re the best candidate to serve as a council member?

“I am the best candidate to serve as a council member because of my genuine love for the village. My family and I moved back to Jackson Center in 2019 so that we could raise our family here. I not only live in the village, but I work here as well at one of the highly revered companies that make up this great community.”

How can you improve communication with village residents?

“A great way to enhance the communication with the village residents is to encourage more Villagers to tune in to the Village’s social media communications. In fact, the village has done a great job reaching more and more folks on social media in the last couple of years. As the Village continues to develop and grow I think that social media will continue to be a great way to showcase everything that is happening here at home.”

What is the biggest challenge the village is facing?

“I think the biggest challenge the village is facing is actually what the whole world is facing right now, and that is uncertainty. In a time where things seem out of control having strong leaders can help give you assurance for a better tomorrow.”