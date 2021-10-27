Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Bill Light will be hosting a wildlife photography workshop at Dake County Parks from 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 4. Cost to attend is $10 and participants are asked to bring notebooks and pencils for notetaking. For more information about this workshop and to register visit www.darkecountyparks.org or call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165.

• The Angels in the Attic Craft Show will be held Nov. 10 through 12 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., Sidney. Admission is $2 and homemade crafts of all kinds will be available, as well as complimentary refreshments and food for purchase.

• The Lima Symphony Orchestra will hold a concert Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, 7 Town Square, Lima. The program, “From Mexico to Madrid,” will be led by Music Director Andrew Crust and feature virtuoso guitar soloist, Colin Davin. Following the concert there will be a post-concert reception on the Mezzanine level of Crouse Hall that all ticket holders are welcome to attend. Tickets range from $25 to $35 for adults and $10 to $15 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.limasymphony.com or by calling the symphony office at 419-222-5701. Program books are available digitally through the LSO website.

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

• The Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum will hold a Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is located at 2245 S. County Road 25A. Pre-registration is requested and can be done by calling 937-339-3848 or visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trunk-or-treat-tickets-181361566327.

• Brukner Nature Center will hold a kid-friendly Haunted Woods event on Oct. 30 with a rain date of Oct. 31 and first available tickets for a trail time beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be sould in groups of five with four groups departing on the trail at one time slot. Estimated time on the trail is 50 minutes and groups will be allowed to arrive 30 minutes prior to their trail time to explore outside wildlife enclosures. Tickets are pre-sale only and cost $25 for a member group of five and $35 for a non-member group of 5. Groups will be given three days to make their payment in cash or check only. Tickets are available on a first-come basis and will be emailed upon receipt of payment. For more information or purchasing tickets, contact 937-698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com.

• Fort Black OES will hold a Chrismas Bazaar Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Youth Building at the Darke County Fairgrounds. Various items including crochet items, hand-crafted jewelry, baked goods, wreaths and wood items will be available. Vendors such as Tastefully Simple, Tupperware, Longaberger, Pampered Chef, Scentsy and more will be present.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3

• The Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum will hold a community recognition and celebration event during their monthly coffee event at 9 a.m. The gathering will feature guest speaker Selena Loyd, director of Miami County Veterans Services. A full catered breakfast from Bob Evans will be provided at the museum by Miami County Veterans Services in recognition of Veteran’s Day Month. The Veterans Monthly Coffees are held at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, located at 2245 S. County Rd. 25-A, Troy. For more information, contact 937-332-8852 or visit http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/.