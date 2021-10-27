Disciple to headline Historic Sidney Theatre

SIDNEY — Christian metal and rock band Disciple will be showcasing their musical talents at the Historic Sidney Theatre at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

“They can play hard rock and they also play acoustic music. Their lyrics will speak to you. The guys are funny. They always stick around after their concerts to meet people and to sign autographs,” Lift It Up Music Ministry Board Member Angie Mentges said.

The concert is coming to the area thanks to Lift It Up Music Ministry, which aims to inspire people through God and music so that they can overcome life’s challenges. Mentges said that Lift It Up Music Ministry got started so that she could pass a small gift her mother left her onto others.

“My mother, Mary Leonard, had a massive stroke about three years ago. She struggled to get back to ‘normal’; every day was a challenge. The one thing that stood out to me though was when I would visit her she would always ask how other people were doing. She cared deeply. She often asked to pray together when someone wasn’t doing well,” Mentges said.

Lift It Up began in 2019 and held their first concert at the Historic Sidney Theatre. The onset of the 2020 pandemic canceled the plans for their second concert, which will now be held this Saturday, and Mentges said that Lift It Up expects the theatre to be at full capacity this year. She added that Disciple was chosen based on their musical talent, song lyrics, and speaking ability.

“Disciple’s music and message are both inspirational and motivational. I first heard Disciple at Spirit Song in 2011, and I have been a fan ever since. The board members unanimously agreed that they were the band to help with the Music Ministry,” Mentges said.

Since their debut album in 1995, Disciple has recorded 123 albums, and earned 14 No. 1 singles. Their music has been featured on ESPN’s NFL Live, WWE, FoxSports, as well as in commercials for CBS’ CSI: Miami and Criminal Minds. They’ve received multiple GMA Dove Awards, and played thousands of shows worldwide. Band members include Kevin Young, Josiah Prince, Andrew Stanton and Joey West.

The concert is free and open to the public, and seating is first come, first serve. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. The concert has been sponsored by Ashley Himes at State Farm Insurance, Sidney First United Methodist Church and the Sidney First United Methodist Church Foundation/Elsass Speaker Fund. To donate to Lift It Up, visit their website at http://www.liftitup-sidney.weebly.

By Blythe Alspaugh

