Election Day meal set

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center United Methodist Church Women will hold their annual Election Day meal on Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The menu for the day includes sandwiches, soup, pies and drinks. People will be able to eat their meal at the church or carry-out their meal. People can call in their order for pick up by calling the church, 937-596-6919.

Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Proceeds from the event will be used for various church projects and missions.

The church is located at 202 E. Pike St., Jackson Center.