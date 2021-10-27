Elchert is running to be a voice for village residents

JACKSON CENTER — Five candidates, which includes two incumbents and three newcomers, are seeking election Nov. 2 to the four seats on the Jackson Center Village Council.

Seeking seats are incumbents Leisha Elchert and Jesse C. Fark and newcomers Daniel P. Aikin, Jim Gooding, and Quentin Reese.

The Sidney Daily News sent questions to each candidate. One candidate — in alphabetical order — will be profiled daily for the next five days in the newspaper.

Leisha Elchert, of Jackson Center, has been a Jackson Center Council member for the past 12 years and is currently council president. During her time on council she has served as chair of the safety committee (police, fire and rescue), and is also a member of the Parks & Recreation Board.

She is a nutritionist at Huffer Chiropractic, the Center of Optimal Performance. Elchert received a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and a Master of Science degree in wellness management and nutrition.

Elchert has been married for 28 years to husband, Scott. They have five children Trey (Macey) Elchert, Haley, Kamryn, Christopher and Grant; and one grandson, Louie.

Why are you running for council?

“I am running for re-election to be a voice for our villageresidents; and although I am not originally from Jackson Center, I am truly blessed to call it my hometown. I am passionate about our villageand always strive to make decisions that I feel will be the best long-term. Working in the community, I have the opportunity to interact with residents regularly and am always willing to listen to concerns. As far as communication, we have enhanced our ability to communicate with residents regarding village happenings over the past several years; via avenues such as, the village sign, the village website, Facebook, etc. When it comes to concerns, however, I prefer face-to-face communication and am always willing to talk to residents when needed. I am blessed to be an active member in our community and attend school events; which I believe allows me to also keep a pulse on current concerns. Our biggest challenge currently is our growth 🙂 What a terrific challenge to have! As so many other communities are trying to determine how to grow; our job is to continue to allow growth while ensuring that we make decisions to keep Jackson Center a villageof which we can all be proud to call home.”