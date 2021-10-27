No opposition in numerous races

WAPAKONETA – There are several races in Auglaize County where candidates run unopposed and some seats go empty.

Incumbents Kenneth Sommer and James Steinemann are running unopposed for two Jackson Township trustee seats.

Auglaize County Educational Service Center Governing Board member positions will go to Matthew Dwenger and Holly Turner. Mark Francis will fill another unexpired term.

Unopposed for Minster Board of Education include incumbents Richard Bruns and Sandra Schulze, and first-time candidate Nick Rentz.

For New Knoxville Local School District, write-in candidate Ryan K Miltner may fill a vacancy, while current Board member Shawn Egbert is unopposed. A third vacancy is yet to be filled. Superintendent Kim Waterman said they will discuss options at their October meeting.

Unopposed candidates for New Knoxville Council are incumbents Carolyn Bock, Brian Jones and Duane Steinecker. A fourth seat has not been filled.

Filling two Washington Township trustee seats are incumbents Tim Becher and Nick Schoenlein.

In New Bremen, the four open seats on their Council will be filled by two incumbents, Dennis E. Burnell and Jessica Lomakin and two assignees, Dan Condon and Tess Elshoff.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

