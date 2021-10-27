Painting Shelby County barns

Painter Bob Kroeger, of Cincinnati, demonstrates how he photographed a barn located at 11533 County Road 25A north of Sidney on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Kroeger will make a painting based on the photo he took of the barn. Kroeger is photographing barns in every township in Shelby County that he will use to make paintings for a calendar that the Shelby County Historical Society will be making in conjunction with all the other historical societies in Shelby County. Money raised will go to support the Shelby County historical societies.

Painter Bob Kroeger, of Cincinnati, demonstrates how he photographed a barn located at 11533 County Road 25A north of Sidney on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Kroeger will make a painting based on the photo he took of the barn. Kroeger is photographing barns in every township in Shelby County that he will use to make paintings for a calendar that the Shelby County Historical Society will be making in conjunction with all the other historical societies in Shelby County. Money raised will go to support the Shelby County historical societies. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_SDN102821BarnPainter.jpg Painter Bob Kroeger, of Cincinnati, demonstrates how he photographed a barn located at 11533 County Road 25A north of Sidney on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Kroeger will make a painting based on the photo he took of the barn. Kroeger is photographing barns in every township in Shelby County that he will use to make paintings for a calendar that the Shelby County Historical Society will be making in conjunction with all the other historical societies in Shelby County. Money raised will go to support the Shelby County historical societies. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News