125 Years

October 28, 1896

Robert Sutton has torn down his old greenhouse on North Main avenue and built a new one on the same site. The new one is 25 feet wide and 65 feet long. It is arranged to accommodate a large stock of flowers of all kinds which he has just added. Besides the new hot house, he has built several small glass-covered beds on the outside.

——-

The county democratic Executive committee has arranged to have reports of the results of the election brought to Sidney from each township and precinct as soon as the count is finished.

——-

The members of Company I, Third regiment, O.N.G. in Dayton, have adopted the plan inaugurated by the members of Company L, of this city, some time ago, that of having a social dance at most all the regular weekly drills.

100 Years

October 28, 1921

The J.C. Royon homestead just west of Houston, was totally destroyed by fire shortly before noon yesterday. Cause of the blaze is not known. It was discovered by the son Arthur, who observed flames coming through the roof. Although neighbors succeeded in getting out most of the furnishings on the first floor, Mr. Royon’s fine library was totally destroyed.

——-

The class in animal husbandry at Sidney High school made a trip to Tippecanoe City yesterday to visit the farms of Ira Jackson and Charles Wenger, two Duroc Jersey breeders of national reputation. Of particular interest were champion animals shown at the International Livestock show in Chicago.

——-

A contract has been let for the removal of 200 frame buildings from Osborne to the new site of the town. Removal of the town was made necessary by the Miami Conservancy project. The cost of moving, to be completed by Oct. 1, 1923, is expected to amount to $225,000.

75 Years

October 28, 1946

After nearly a quarter of a century of serving the Sidney-Shelby county public, A.W. Spreen today announced his retirement and sale of the A.W. Spreen Novelty store on the east side of the square to the Warren Stores, Inc. of Greenville, a five-and-dime store operation throughout this section of Ohio and Indiana. Mr. Spreen first became associated with the business life of this community in July 1923, coming here from Bedford, Ind.

——-

Five pledges of Beta Delta chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority where honored at a tea held Sunday afternoon at the home of the president, Miss Jane Deam. The group of pledges includes; Misses Polly Slagle, Jeannette Reitz, Mrs. Charles Williams, Mrs. Frank Warbington and Mrs. Don Thoma.

——-

The Sidney fire department is bending every effort to check on the indent of some practical joker who turned in two false alarms Sunday afternoon within five minutes of each other, sending two pieces of equipment chasing to 417 North Miami avenue and 417 South Brooklyn avenue.

50 Years

October 28, 1971

Sidney Police Juvenile Officer William J. McMillen and Shelby County Prosecutor Thomas J. Kerrigan were honored by the Sidney Jaycees Monday night. The city police officer and prosecutor received the plaques for their dedication in combating drug use in the community, according to the Jaycees.

——-

Jerry F. McGonagle, 33, of 1407 North Main avenue, news editor of the Sidney Daily News, died of cancer shortly before 5 a.m. today at his residence. He had been ill for the past four months.

——-

Some 15 nurses and nurses aides from Wilson Memorial held a candlelight march around the Shelby County courthouse Wednesday night in support of the Wilson Memorial Bond issue.

“They wanted to show that they are really concerned about the care of sick people and the hospital,” commented Donna Burchett, the march organizer. She is a former nurse at the hospital and active in the bond issue campaign.

25 Years

October 28, 1996

The annual Community Thanksgiving meal will be served on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 419 N. Buckeye Avenue.

The public is invited to attend and partake of the turkey dinner with all the fixings free of charge.

——-

NEW BREMEN – A stubborn fire that stymied firefighters for about 12 hours late Saturday niht and Sunday morning destroyed a portion of the Dairy Farm Products plant in New Bremen and forced the evacuation of about 300 residents.

——-

Marine Cpl. Christopher R. Pinson, son of Gwyn and Raymond Pinson Jr., 2007 Wapakoneta Ave., is halfway through a four month South American deployment while serving with the II Marine Expeditionary Forces, embarked aboard the tank landing ship USS La Moure County.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-18.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org