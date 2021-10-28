Escaped inmate taken into custody

SIDNEY — After an extensive search, an escaped Kentucky male inmate, who escaped during work detail, was taken into custody and incarcerated in the Shelby County Jail Wednesday.

Fredrick Carl Pierce, 45, was booked into jail on one count of receiving stolen property, according to a press release from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, regarding an escaped prisoner on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Detectives were advised Pierce had escaped from a work detail. After an extensive search, it was learned Pierce had allegedly broken into the Madison Animal Shelter, stole some uniforms and badges belonging to the Madison County Animal Shelter, and stole a white 2008 Ford Ranger belonging to the Madison County Animal Shelter.

Investigators learned Pierce had plotted to escape and asked for the help of a female subject in Shelby County. Therefore, it was believed that Pierce, who had ties to Shelby County, was en-route to Shelby County in the stolen vehicle.

Shelby County detectives started searching locations known to have been visited by Pierce. As they were conducting their investigation, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call about a truck stuck in a ditch on Thompson Schiff Road. The caller described the vehicle as a Ford Ranger with markings of the Madison County Animal Shelter. Upon checking the area, the vehicle was found to have gotten out of the ditch and traveled westbound on Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

As the investigation continued, it was believed the subject who was aiding Pierce had traveled into the New Bremen area in Auglaize County, which resulted in an extensive search of those areas. While the search was going on in New Bremen, the school district went into lockdown mode.

Around 4 p.m., a Shelby County deputy, who was sitting surveillance in the Comanche Drive area, saw two subjects drive up in a known vehicle and get out at a residence on Comanche Drive. The male subject fit the description of Pierce, the release said.

Deputies responded to the location and after a perimeter was set up, a female walked out of the residence. Detectives were later informed by a witness Pierce was in the attic of the residence. Communication was made with Pierce, who was hiding in the attic. After some time, Pierce was talked out of the attic and taken into custody without incident.

During the interview with Pierce, it was learned he had hid the vehicle off of a long lane near the Jackson Center area. Pierce cooperated with detectives and took them to where the vehicle had been left. Deputies located the vehicle in the 15000 block of Morris Rose Road. The vehicle was found to have been stripped of the dog kennel and all of the Madison County Animal Shelter markings had been grinded off. Detective’s were also able to locate the dog cage and other items from the vehicle at another residence on Morris Rose Road.

“I would like to thank the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, the Grand Lake Task Force, New Bremen and St. Mary’s Police Departments, The Ohio State Patrol, along with their aviation unit, FBI and the U.S. Marshal’s Office that assisted in this investigation; without their untiring effort we would not have been able to accomplish what we did,” said Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye in the release. “This is the second time this week that we have seen great cooperation between agencies and their efforts resulted in the quick apprehension of a fugitive.”