Fark seeks to continue supporting village progress

JACKSON CENTER — Five candidates, which includes two incumbents and three newcomers, are seeking election Nov. 2 to the four seats on the Jackson Center Village Council.

Seeking seats are incumbents Leisha Elchert and Jesse C. Fark and newcomers Daniel P. Aikin, Jim Gooding, and Quentin Reese.

The Sidney Daily News sent questions to each candidate. One candidate — in alphabetical order — will be profiled daily for the next five days in the newspaper.

Jesse C. Fark, of Jackson Center, was elected to the Jackson Center Village Council in 2009. He began to serve on Jan. 1, 2010. He is currently on his third term on Village Council.

Fark graduated from Jackson Center High School. He recieved a Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University.

He and his wife Kelly, have three children, daughter Lauren, and two sons, Nolan and Anderson. His occupation is in purchasing operations.

Why are you running for village council?

“I’m currently in my third term on council and would like to continue to support the progress our village has experienced in the last 12 years. We’ve made great strides in upgrading our electric, water and waste water systems, and we’ve seen growth with our parks, residential and industrial sectors. I would like to be able to continue to support the village in those areas and any future initiatives that arise.”

Why do you feel you’re the best candidate to serve as a council member?

“I feel that 12 years on village council gives me a considerable amount of experience to provide quality support to village business and its initiatives. I believe I provide the necessary fiscal responsibility of the position as it relates to budget expenses in accordance with the needs of the village. That being said, I also feel that there is much more to learn, and am excited for those opportunities.”

How can you improve communication with village residents?

“With the postings on our village sign, our village newsletter, the letters from the administrator, and social media outlets, communication of village business and events probably is as good now as it has ever been. However, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t opportunities for improvement. I welcome questions, suggestions, and comments from any resident. If I don’t know the answer to their question I will find it and follow-up with them.”

What is the biggest challenge the village is facing?

“In the last few years, the village has been experiencing industrial growth to the point that our residential sector isn’t able to keep up with demand. Persons working in the village and wanting to move into the village are having difficulty finding housing. Not having an appropriate number of housing options available is a problem that we are currently discussing. Limits to residential growth can also inhibit commercial growth, and vice versa, so its imperative that we investigate solutions to this challenge.”