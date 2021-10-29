Active COVID cases continue decline in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Active COVID cases in Shelby County dropped to 506 cases this week — down 81 cases from last week.

There are 6,097 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In total, Shelby County has reported 6,603 cases of COVID-19 with 235 hospitalizations and 120 deaths during the pandemic.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 1,536,005 total cases of COVID-19, with 79,475 hospitalizations, 10,101 intensive care admissions and 24,164 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 16,734 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 34.44% of the population and up 103 people since last week. Statewide, 6,461,689 people have been vaccinated, which is 55.28% of the population. All Ohioans 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

In Auglaize County, a total of 47 new cases were reported from Oct. 26 to 28. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Auglaize County has reported 6,810 total cases with 411 hospitalizations and 74 deaths.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com.

