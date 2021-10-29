Wagner to compete in charity Lip Sync Battle

Lip Sync contestant Dr. Amanda Wagner is an outdoor-loving, Grand Canyon hiking veterinarian and is prepped for the sixth season of SCARF’s Lip Sync Battle. Wagner will compete for the title on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Palazzo in Botkins. Tickets can be purchased from the contestants, and anyone can vote for Dr. Wagner and find out more information by visiting www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com.

Lip Sync contestant Dr. Amanda Wagner is an outdoor-loving, Grand Canyon hiking veterinarian and is prepped for the sixth season of SCARF’s Lip Sync Battle. Wagner will compete for the title on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Palazzo in Botkins. Tickets can be purchased from the contestants, and anyone can vote for Dr. Wagner and find out more information by visiting www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_WAGNER_AMANDA.jpg Lip Sync contestant Dr. Amanda Wagner is an outdoor-loving, Grand Canyon hiking veterinarian and is prepped for the sixth season of SCARF’s Lip Sync Battle. Wagner will compete for the title on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Palazzo in Botkins. Tickets can be purchased from the contestants, and anyone can vote for Dr. Wagner and find out more information by visiting www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com. Courtesy photo