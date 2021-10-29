Auglaize County Historical Society to hold meeting, program

ST. MARYS — The Auglaize County Historical Society will host its Annual Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. on its Facebook page.

Following the brief 15-minute business session, the Society will present a light-hearted program entitled “The Shannons: At Home and On the Road” by administrator Rachel Barber.

The Shannon theatre company was based in Wapakoneta and Auglaize County for more than two decades in the early 20th century. Anyone is invited to join the Historical Society to learn more about the eclectic and entertaining family and their theatre troupe. The Shannons are also a featured theme of the historical society’s Auglaize County: In Motion heritage tourism initiative.