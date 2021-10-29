On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

There will also be a discussion on the city of Sidney’s 2022 budget.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.