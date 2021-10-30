Three candidates seek trustee position with Washington Township

LOCKINGTON — Three candidates are running for trustee for Washington Township in the Nov. 2 election.

Theodore Larger, of Piqua, is a graduate of Fort Loramie High School. He and his wife Amanda have five children and one grandchild. He is the owner of Larger Concrete LLC.

Also running for trustee is Richard Feight and Randy Schwable. The Sidney Daily News reached out to Feight and Schwable with a questionnaire and received no response as of press time.

Why are you running for trustee?

Larger: I’m running for trustee because I feel it’s long overdue that someone with a youthful voice and new vision runs for office. We need our younger voices to be heard, and having one on the board could provide an alleyway for other young voices to want to become involved.

Why do you feel you’re the best candidate to serve as a trustee?

Larger: I feel that I’m the best candidate for trustee because I am a hard-working family man running our family business here in Washington Township. With our business being local I am active throughout the township. I am well educated on a balanced budget with strong leadership skills. With my background I have the skills and the necessary resources to get the job done.

How can you improve communication with township residents?

Larger: I plan to improve communication with our township residents by encouraging them to attend our public meetings.

What is the biggest challenge the township is facing?

Larger: I don’t feel we have any major challenges however a new face in the trustee position could offer our township a new prospective on how to handle operations.

How will you bring more funding to the township?

Larger: I plan to bring more funding to the township by supporting and promoting new and existing business growth. I also plan to work with local and state officials on a very organized and balanced budget.

Are there any comments you’d like to add?

Larger: I want the most for our community. I’m a businessman, with a wife and children. We would like to see our community grow and be successful. With owning my own business, Larger Concrete, I would be available when the time is needed.

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

