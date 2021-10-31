Meeting Mr. Pac-Man

Ava Pavlik, 2, gives Pac-Man, played by Caleb Divens, 12, both of Sidney, a high five the Grace Baptist Church Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday, Oct. 31. Watching are, third from left, Ava’s grandpa, Bob Pavlik and her mother, Sydney Pavlik, both of Sidney. Ava is also the daughter of Brandon Lyme.

Imani Graham, 10 months, of Sidney, chomps on his stroller as he attends the Grace Baptist Church Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday, Oct. 31. Imani is the son of Laurissa and Nathaniel Graham.

Susan Kaiser, far right, holds her granddaughter, Ella Goettemoeller’s, 2, hand as Ella’s grandpa, Paul Allen, gets candy from a Jawa played by Abram Spradlin, 8, all of Sidney, at the Grace Baptist Church Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday, Oct. 31. Ella is the daughter of Beth Goettemoeller and Ryan Goettemoeller. Abram is the son of Joe and Nikki Spradlin.

