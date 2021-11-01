Wilson Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue

SIDNEY — Wilson Health continues to serve as a Covid-19 Vaccine administration site for the community.

The Wilson Health Covid-19 vaccination clinics are open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All vaccination clinics will take place on Wilson Health’s main campus, 915 W. Michigan St. in Sidney. Enter the Professional Building, door 4, then take the elevator to the lower level conference rooms.

Schedule an appointment online prior to the visit at www.wilsonhealth.org/covid-19 or call the Call Center at 937-498-9464. The Call Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information, visit wilsonhealth.org.