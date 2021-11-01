Sidney Fire announces promotions

SIDNEY — The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services announced the promotions of Lt. Jason Truesdale to assistant fire chief and firefighter Jeff Simon to lieutenant. The promotions became effective Oct. 31, 2021.

The Sidney Civil Commission certified the ranking and scores on Oct. 26, 2021, of those who tested for the promotion eligibility list. Three current lieutenants were certified on the assistant fire chief eligibility list and seven firefighters were certified on the lieutenant list.

Lt. Ryan Heitman and Lt. Bryan Ramge were certified along with Truesdale by the Civil Service Commission for the position of assistant fire chief. In addition to Simon, firefighters Chance Guisinger, Adam Schulze, Tony Marchal, Collin Habel, Derek Stitzel, and Kyle Barlage were certified for the position of lieutenant.

“All of the certified candidates performed well in the promotional process and are to be commended for their willingness to undertake this rigorous process,” said Fire Chief Chad Hollinger in a press release.

Prior to the retirement of Assistant Fire Chief Mark Barga in August 2021, the department administration and city of Sidney human resources department began preparations for a fire department promotional process. Written examinations were conducted on Aug. 27, 2021, and assessment centers were conducted on Oct. 1 and 2, 2021. The Ohio Fire Chief’s Association was utilized to conduct both phases of the promotional process, the release said.

“Assistant Fire Chief Jason Truesdale and Lieutenant Jeff Simon will be excellent additions to the department’s leadership team as we strive to fulfill our mission, ‘to serve and protect the community by preventing the loss of life and property,’” Hollinger said in the release.