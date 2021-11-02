125 years

November 2, 1896

The usual voting places will be had tomorrow as follows: First ward, Holler’s Dye House on East Court Street; Second ward, No. 1 Hose House on North Main; Third ward, vacant room in the Goode Building; Fourth ward, Eisenstein’s Room on West Court Street; Clinton Township at the fire department.

—————-

Forest Christian, Clerk in Thompson’s Drug Store, has successfully passed the examination of the State Board of Pharmacy at Cleveland and has received his certificate.

100 years

November 2, 1921

The most spectacular and colorful parade ever witnessed in Sidney will be held here on Armistice Day, Nov. 11. The line of march will extend over two miles and will be composed of no less than 3,000 marchers, machines and floats. Arrangements for the event are being made by the Sidney Post No. 217, American Legion.

—————

Passengers on a northbound Western Ohio traction car had a nerve-wracking experience yesterday afternoon, when the car struck a cow that had wandered onto the tracks just south of Botkins. The car was proceeding at a lively rate and for a time it was feared that as a result of the impact, the car might overturn. However, it was brought to a stop before this happened.

—————

The rear door of the Newman Grocery at the corner of Oak Avenue and Grove Street was forced open some time last night, but Mr. Newman said this morning that nothing appeared to be missing.

75 years

November 2, 1946

Rev. R. Wobus will preach his farewell sermon as pastor of St. Paul Evangelical Church, on South Main Avenue, during the regular worship hour tomorrow morning. With that sermon he will retire from active pastorate work. He does not, however, expect to retire from the pulpit, adding he expects to fill pulpits on Sunday whenever and wherever possible.

—————

Seventy members of the teaching staff of the Sidney Public Schools and School Superintendent Frederick Louys were in Columbus to attend the annual meeting of the Central Ohio Teachers Association in session in that city.

50 years

November 2, 1971

ANNA – Christine Koehler, a junior at Anna High School, has been selected to attend the National Conference on Science and Environment in Chicago, Nov. 11-13.

She and nine other high school pupils from west central Ohio are being sponsored by the Dayton Power and Light Co. They will be accompanied by two Dayton area teachers and a representative of the utility firm.

—————

Officials of the Christian Rural Overseas Program (CROP) announced today that collections have totaled $1,104.77.

The “hunger” march for CROP took place Oct. 24 from the Sidney public square to Lockington. The youth included 66 from Sidney, 18 from Botkins, two from Anna and one from Fort Loramie Schools.

25 years

November 2, 1996

The Sidney High School swept the Academia competition for the second straight year. the Yellow Jacket team was undefeated. Eleven county students received Academia scholarships. They were, Erica Davidson, Jay Wentz, Nicholas Wagner, Jason Alexander, Tricia Barhorst, Missi Locker, Mark Gariety, Anne Schmiesing, Nick Borchers, Phoenix Ho, and Mike Nartker.

—————

A Sidney man running a race this weekend will be a winner before he starts. John Rowland will be at the New York City Marathon this weekend. Rowland, a former drug user and drinker, has made a major turnaround in his life. He lost 105 pounds and now runs about 50 miles a week. Dropping smoking was his latest accomplishment. Rowland will be a winner regardless of his time.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

