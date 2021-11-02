Help the agency plan for future programs and services

SIDNEY — Help the Area Agency on Aging plan for the future service needs of the aging population in iits nine-county region.

A 2022 Community Assessment Survey is now available both online or a paper copy mailed to homes. The Agency will use the information gathered through this survey to assist in determining which services to fund in its Strategic Plan period of 2023-2027. Public input will also help the Agency plan for additional federal funding expected in 2022 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The deadline to complete or return the survey is Nov. 30.

The survey is accessible online through an article on the Agency’s News page, https://info4seniors.org/news/ or contact knevius@info4seniors.org or 937-341-3001/800-258-7277 to receive a paper copy mailed to your home. Also send the link and information with other people who may have valuable input to share. The Agency on Aging appreciates the time and help with identifying needs through its Community Assessment survey.

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. They are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.