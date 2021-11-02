Washington St. apartment fire ruled accidental, electrical

SIDNEY — A Monday morning fire at an apartment building on Washington Street has been deemed accidental and electrical in nature by the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services Fire Investigation Unit.

Sidney Fire was dispatched to a structure fire on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at 7:05 a.m. at an apartment building located at 216 Washington St. with reports of an occupant still inside. Upon arrival, there was smoke showing from first floor and roof area. Sidney Police Department officers were attempting to extinguish the fire and locate the occupant inside.

Engine No. 3 crew performed ventilation enter search (VES) of the second floor window to locate the occupant, but the crew was unable to locate the occupant. It was later discovered the occupant was at the store and not in the structure at the time of the fire. Two other occupants had exited the structure from the back door with smoke inhalation, and were treated on scene by Sidney Fire paramedics. Crews initiated interior fire attack on the first floor and contained fire to the living room with no other extension inside. The fire was extinguished. The fire caused damage to the living room area and was contained to room of origin.

AES (formerly DP&L), Center Point Energy (formerly Vectren) was on scene to control the utilities.

The damage to the property, which is owned by Peggy Argabright, is estimated at $10,000 to the structure and $2,000 to the contents.

The occupants were displaced by the fire incident and the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants.

The occupants were treated and released on scene. No fire personnel were injured during the event.