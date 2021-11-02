OSP investigates I-75 fatal crash in Miami County

PIQUA — Fatal crash on Interstate 75 in Miami County claimed the life of a Greenville woman on Tuesday morning.

Sharon Snyder, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash with a semitrailer, according to the the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP).

OSP troopers from the Piqua Post responded to a report of a two-vehicle fatal crash at approximately 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-75, milepost 78, just south of County Road 25A. The OSP press release said, a 2005 White Chevrolet Cavalier, driven by Snyder, was northbound in the right hand lane when she made an abrupt lane change into the path of a 2022 Purple Freightliner semi. Both vehicles came to final rest in the left lane along the cable barrier. The vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.

Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, Raymond J. Harper, 53, of Taylor, Michigan, was not injured.

Deputies from Miami County Sheriff’s Office along with personnel from Troy Fire and EMS were on scene to assist. Miami County Coroner William Ginn was on scene as well as troopers from the Patrol’s Crash Reconstruction Unit. Ohio Department of Transportation crews assisted with setting up traffic control.

Traffic was allowed through by using the right berm while both lanes of travel were closed for approximately three hours.

The crash remains under investigation by OSP.