Dickman, Bosslet win BOE seats

SIDNEY — And then there were two winners. But the wait to find out who those winners were took longer than expected Tuesday night.

Five candidates — Linda Meininger, Jason Schaffner, Zach Bosslet, Greg Dickman and Douglas Jackson — were all seeking a seat on the Sidney City Schools Board of Education. Unofficial results released by the board around 9:45 p.m. showed Dickman and Bosslet as the two top vote getters for the race. Results will be certified by the board of elections on Nov. 15.

Dickman received the most votes with 1,496, with Bosslet a close second with 1,401 votes. Incumbents Meininger received 813 votes and Schaffner received 563 votes. Jackson received 491 votes.

Both Dickman and Bosslet were excited about their wins when contacted Tuesday night.

“I”m very thankful to the voters,” said Dickman. “I’m ready to get started in January.”

“I’m very, very happy with the results,” said Bosslet, who added he feels both he and Dickman will be a great addition to the board of education.

“I’m excited to serve the Sidney City School District,” said Bosslet.

Dickman said he’s ready to follow through on the platform he campaigned on.

“Zach and I did a great job of campaigning,” said Dickman. “We had a lot of signs around town. We had a lot of support behind us.”

The pair also used social media such as Facebook as part of their campaign.

While all the precincts but two were tallied and ready to go, no results were released until more than 400 write in votes were counted and entered into the system for candidates running for the Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education. Board officials refused to release the results of the Sidney Board of Education race, saying that they couldn’t release any results until everything was finalized.

Additional election stories will be published in Thursday’s newspaper. Check the newspaper’s website, sidneydailynews.com to see election results from the county races and issues.

Bosslet https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_BossletZack.jpg Bosslet Dickman https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_DickmanGreg.jpg Dickman John Gallimore, of Sidney, votes in the local election at the polling station located in the Lehman Catholic High School’s old gym on Tuesday, Nov. 2. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_SDN110321VotingMan.jpg John Gallimore, of Sidney, votes in the local election at the polling station located in the Lehman Catholic High School’s old gym on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News