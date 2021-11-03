Abke, Henman, Sturm win Fairlawn BOE seats

SIDNEY — Voters choose Hope Abke, Michael Henman, and Natalie Sturm at the polls Tuesday to serve on the Fairlawn Local Schools District Board of Education out of the four candidates who were seeking to fill the three open seats.

Unofficial results released by the Shelby County Board of Elections show Abke received 238 votes, Henman earned 160 votes, Sturm got 137 votes and Andrew Brautigam received 117 votes. There were also a total of 423 write-ins, seven invalid and two votes that were not assigned, according to the Board of Elections.

The incumbents were Abke and Brautigam, with Henman and Sturm as the two newcomers who sought to serve on the board for the next four years.

Results will be certified by the board of elections on Nov. 15.