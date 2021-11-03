Elchert, Fark, Aikin, Reese win JC Council seats

JACKSON CENTER — Leisha Elcher, Jesse Fark, Quentin Reese and Daniel P. Aikin were the candidates, out of the five vying for the four open Jackson Center Village Council seats, who earned the most votes Tuesday.

Unofficial results released by the Shelby County Board of Elections show Elchert received 198 votes, Fark got 193 votes, Reese earned 160 votes, Aikin received 145 votes and Jim Gooding came in close to Aiken with 144 votes.

The incumbents were Elchert and Fark, with the other three being the newcomers who sought to fill the Village Council seats.

The results will be certified by the board of elections on Nov. 15.