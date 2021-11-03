High speed chase ends in arrest

VERSAILLES — A high speed, multiple law enforcement pursuit ended with a 24-year old male from Lebanon being taken into custody on state Route 47 in Versailles.

Cole Winston Johns was arrested and taken to the Shelby County Jail after officers broke the passenger’s side window on the 2007 light blue Volvo C70 he was driving to remove him.

According to Lt. John Westerfield with the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, OSP was notified by dispatch about a reckless driver entering Interstate 75 from County Road 33 by a call made from another driver. A trooper located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the Volvo took off at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then got off of I-75 at state Route 47 heading westbound continuing at a high speed.

As the vehicle approached state Route 66, Fort Loramie Police had laid stop sticks in an attempt to stop Johns, who was at times driving up to 122 mph. The Volvo went over the stop sticks and although it slowed the vehicle, Johns continued on into Darke County. He then turned and went through the parking lot of Rehmert Cycle Sales on state Route 47 and then into the yard of a residence. He then attempted to turn back onto state Route 47 but the Volvo was blocked by a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

Johns was ordered out of his vehicle, but he was on his phone with loud music playing and did not comply, at which time, officers broke the window and removed him from the vehicle.

Johns was charged with OVI and failure to comply with order of police officer. More charges could added, Westerfield said. Johns appeared in the Sidney Municipal Court Wednesday morning, and a $4,067 bond was set by the court.

