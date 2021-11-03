Fort Loramie re-elects four to council

FORT LORAMIE — Four members of the Fort Loramie Village Council have been re-elected to their positions.

Chad Wray received the most votes in Tuesday’s general election with 255 votes. Ryan Simon received 236 votes, Sam Grassbaugh received 194, and Tim Siegel received 191, according to the unofficial results given by the Shelby County Board of Elections. Patrick Goldschmidt also ran for council and received 137 votes.

The race was comprised of four incumbents, with one newcomer seeking a seat on council.

The results of the election will be certified on Nov. 15 by the Shelby County Board of Elections.

Wray https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_Chad-Wray-Profile.jpg Wray Simon https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_Ryan-Simon-Profile.jpg Simon Grassbaugh https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_Sam-Grassbaugh.jpg Grassbaugh Siegel https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_Tim-Siegel.jpg Siegel

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

