Jackson Township re-elects three to trustee positions

JACKSON CENTER — Three of the four candidates running for trustee positions in Jackson Township were re-elected in Tuesday’s general election.

Andrew Weaver received 382 votes, while Gary Metz received 336 votes and Robert Zorn was close behind with 322 votes. The fourth candidate, John Mann, received 171 votes.

Zorn has been a Jackson Township Trustee for 20 years and will continue to serve citizens in Jackson Township. He said that having the support of the community and the township feels good, and he’s looking forward to continuing to serve them through making sure the roads are safe for everyone.

“I just want to say thank you to the community and the township that supported me. I hope to serve four years here and everything goes good, and just keep on going,” Zorn said. “I’m hoping to serve my duty and do what we’re supposed to do.”

Metz has served the Jackson Township Trustees for four years, and Weaver ran unopposed in the election.

Weaver has served the Jackson Township Trustees for over a year, and is looking forward to continuing to serve the community.

“I look forward to helping out where I can,” Weaver said.

The results of the election will be certified on Nov. 15 by the Shelby County Board of Elections.

