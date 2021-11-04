Houston High School Drama Club to present “Clue”

HOUSTON — Houston High School will present the high school edition of “Clue” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6, in the commons. Tickets are $5.

“Clue” is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and written by Sandy Rustin. The production is under the direction of Jill York.

The cast includes Abigail Hickerson as Wadsworth, Katelynn Rockwood as Yvette, Ava Knouff as Miss Scarlet, Callie Lentz as Mrs. Peacock, Malina Chappie as Mrs. White, Brodie Nishwitz as Colonel Mustard, Carter Ingle as Professor Plum, Dylan Schaffer as Mr. Green, Keiren Thorpe as the Cook, Libby Knapke as the Singing Telegram Girl, Gavin Stief as Mr. Boddy, Grace Rader as the Motorist, Sophia Sharp as Chief Hank Cuffs, Allison Sharp as Chief Gil T. Verdict and the costume assistant, Katrina Meiring as Chief Mark M’Words, Ky-Lee Kordie as Chief Barry D. Hatchett and Max E. Mumm, Mya Lentz as Green Chief, Colton Spriggs as the Unexpected Cop, Trenton Klaus as Newscaster, Sara Loraine as back up cop and stage manager, and Rory Delong as back up cop and props master.