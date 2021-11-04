Fall Community Health Fair planned

MINSTER — Grand Lake Health System will present the Fall Health Fair on Saturday, Nov. 6, located at the Grand Lake Health/Premier Health YMCA, 04075 Wuebker Road, Minster, Ohio.

The health fair will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. and will offer various free health screenings such as osteoporosis, blood pressure, and glucose.

Additionally, information and representatives will be on site from the Grand Lake Sleep Center, New Day Pain Management, Women’s Imaging Center, Miami & Erie Family Practice & Pediatrics, Diabetes Education, Kemmler Orthopaedic Center, Auglaize + Mercer General & Bariatric Surgery, Grand Lake Foot & Ankle Center, Clear Passage Geriatric Psychiatric Center, and the JTDMH Volunteer Department.

No pre-registration required.

A variety of blood tests will be available at nominal fees as follows:

Complete Blood Count ,$15; Hemoglobin A1C for Diabetics, $25; Chemistry Panel – includes glucose, $25; PSA Screening, $40; Thyroid Screening, $40; Total Iron, $15; Lipid Cardiovascular Risk Assessment, $20; and C – Reactive Protein (high sensitivity), $25.