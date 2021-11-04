Angels in the Attic ready for show

SIDNEY — The 27th annual Angels in the Attic Craft Show will be held Nov. 10–13 at the Ross Historical Center in downtown Sidney. Crafts of all kinds will be displayed and offered for sale throughout the historic, Victorian era building.

There are 30 local artists who will be bringing their creations to this year’s show with most craftspeople from Shelby and Miami counties, but others from neighboring communities. Included too are folks from Cedarville, Springfield, Muncie, Indiana, and one all the way from New York. New contributors to this year’s show are Pam Mosier, Mary Renner, Kim Gallagher, Amy Wilson, DeeAnn Haworth and Michael Thorpe.

There is a crafter from Sidney named Susan King and there is also a crafter from Piqua named Susan King. A mom and teenage daughter team, Angie and Eva Bolin of Troy, are concocting hot chocolate bombs which will be for sale in the Angel’s kitchen along with spice mixes, baked goods, candies, jellies, jams and home- produced honey.

Still feeling a little new to the job, “Angels in the Attic” show owners and organizers Maggie Streb and Heather Chrisman are anticipating great things as they run the show for the second time.

“We are excited to have the show,” Chrisman said. “And we are grateful to have the Historical Center as our host for this event once again as we welcome the community to the show.”

Holiday decorations, candles, unique purses, sewn items, wood crafts, wreaths and handmade jewelry are just a few kinds of crafts that will be for sale. The show runs Wednesday, Nov. 10 to Friday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 201 N. Main Ave. in Sidney. Admission is $2.