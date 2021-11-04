Budget review continued by City Council

SIDNEY — During the continued review of the 2022 budget, Monday night, Sidney City Council heard presentations on the goals of the finance department, the city administration City Council and of the law director/prosecutor.

Even though he will no longer be the city manager next year due to his Nov. 5 retirement, City Manager Mark Cundiff presented the administration budget goals for 2022. Monday night was Cundiff’s last City Council meeting as a city employee.

Among the goals he shared are to keep the city in sound financial condition; expand the tax base by keeping and attracting business, in part by working with the Sidney Shelby Economic Partnership, the Dayton Development Coalition, Chamber of Commerce and Sidney Alive; implement the annual budget and five-year financial plan. Other goals are to revitalize neighborhoods with emphasis on redevelopment of the Wagner Building property and the downtown by returning the Ohio Building to private ownership; as well as to “ring the bell” on positive social media posts.

Finance Officer Renee DuLaney discussed her department’s budget, which consists of finance-accounting, purchasing, revenue collections and information technology. Among goals for the department are to maintain a high standard of financial reporting and to continue to continue to apply for GFOA Financial Reporting and Budget awards.

The IT fund’s goals are to maintain the security and integrity of the city’s data, voice and wireless network infrastructure; maintain the server virtualization technology; and to optimize IT service delivery to all city departments. Another goal is to design and implement the next generation software solutions to provide an efficient work-flow environment, DuLaney said.

Also outlined were the budgets, goals and objectives for the office of the law director/prosecutor, City Council and other miscellaneous funds, including the community service program fund.

Council will complete the budget review at its Nov. 8 meeting. The appropriations ordinance will have its first reading at the Nov. 22 meeting and will be up for adoption Dec. 20.

A review was given of the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, and reviewed the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

During council member comments at the end of the meeting, Vice Mayor Mardie Milligan noted seeing semi-trucks in alleyways downtown, that are not making deliveries, and questioned this being allowed.

Mayor Mike Barhorst shared the following information:

• He received a note of appreciation from Police Sgt. Tim Kennedy, who was shot in the line of duty, in October, for the flowers and well wishes.

• The annual Veterans Day observation will take place on Nov. 11 on the courthouse lawn.

• Thanked city staff members for submitting the application, and to several community business owners for the necessary matching funds, for the Urban Forestry Grant.

Cundiff reminded all vehicular traffic is closed in Tawawa Park until April 2022, but the park is open for those walking or on bicycles. He also shared masonry work will begin on the Ohio Building on Nov. 8. Sidewalk use and parking out front and around the building will be prohibited.

For his final announcement, Cundiff told council it had been an honor and privilege to work for the city and he thanked members and city staff for their support. Council members, with some emotion, in-turn thanked Cundiff and all present gave him a round of applause for his service at his last meeting.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

