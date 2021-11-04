Live theater returns to Sidney

SIDNEY – Raise the Roof for the Arts and the Historic Sidney Theatre has announced they will be joining over 2,500 theatrical organizations from all 50 states and over 40 countries in producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.” Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of Nov. 12, 2021. The Historic Sidney Theatre’s six performances are scheduled for Nov. 11, 12, 13 and 14.

“All Together Now!” features songs from MTI’s beloved catalogue of musicals including “Annie,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Come From Away,” Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins,” Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Godspell,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Hairspray,” “Into the Woods,” “Les Misérables,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Matilda,” “My Fair Lady,” “Once on This Island,” “Rent,” “Waitress” and many more.

MTI’s President and CEO, Drew Cohen said, “MTI’s ‘All Together Now!’ is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians. The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre.

“All Together Now!” is performed by over 30 local actors of all ages who have worked with a collaborative production team to bring this special musical revue to life. The production team consists of Laney Shaw, choreographer; John Young, co-music director; Maureen Joines, co-music director; and Ian Hinz, director/scenic and lighting designer.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of live theatre with performances of MTI’s All Together Now!,” said Shaw, choreographer and director of education at the Historic Sidney Theatre. “The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly arts organizations. We look forward to welcoming our patrons back with this truly wonderful revue.”

Tickets are $15 for HST members and $17 for the general public in advance. A special Thursday Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m. preview night ticket is available for $10 while supplies last. Opening night is Friday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m. Remaining performance dates and times are Saturday, Nov. 13, 2 p.m. and 7:30p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Sunday, Nov. 14, evening performance will also showcase two additional song performances from the Fairlawn High School production of “All Together Now!” directed by Elizabeth Farney Maxson. Theatre seating will begin 30 minutes prior to curtain time.

To purchase tickets and for more information on memberships visit www.sidneytheatre.org. All ticket and concession sales benefit Raise the Roof for the Arts and the Historic Sidney Theatre.

The cast includes Anika Arcikauskas, John Bruce, Makenna Cabe, Samantha Cayton, Dublin Cooper, Jewels Crothers, Charli Curtner, Kevin Frazier-Jones, Ava Fridley, Brendan Green, Madison Halker, Maureen Joines, Landen Johnson, Reese Jones, Kara Kellner, Anthony Kellner, Ivy Laughlin-Jarrell, Polly Lawson, Timmion Lichtenberg, Jasiah McCluskey, Molly McFarland, Sara Mitchell, Kendall Nichols, Shannon O’Donnell, Scarlett O’Keefe, Mia O’Keefe, Beau Paul, David Potts, Leta Rank, Gabriel Rhodehamel, Lily Rindler, Dee Shamblin, Elizabeth Shaw, Logan Shaw, Summer Sprowl, Brock Swiger, Claire Turner, Brandon White, Lily Wiford and Elizabeth Witer.

Members of the cast of “All Together Now!” rehearse a song during practice at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 3. Showtimes at the Historic Sidney Theatre are Thursday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, November 13 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 14 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_SDN110521PlayPractice.jpg Members of the cast of “All Together Now!” rehearse a song during practice at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 3. Showtimes at the Historic Sidney Theatre are Thursday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, November 13 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 14 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News